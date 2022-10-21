Mario J. Gabelli Sells 3,000 Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bancroft Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BCV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,820. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $33.58.
Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%.
About Bancroft Fund
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
