Mario J. Gabelli Sells 3,000 Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bancroft Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BCV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,820. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bancroft Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 236.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 76,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 53,848 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the first quarter worth $456,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 121.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the third quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

