Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 875.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up 14.0% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.12% of Markel worth $20,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Markel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Markel by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Insider Transactions at Markel

Markel Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel stock traded up $8.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,128.78. The stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,676. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 636.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,174.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,280.54.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by ($7.65). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $19.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

