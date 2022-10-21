Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Markel by 622.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,930,000 after acquiring an additional 51,358 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 133.8% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Markel by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $894,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 875.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 956 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company's stock.

Shares of Markel stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,123.13. The company had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,174.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,280.54. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by ($7.65). Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $19.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

