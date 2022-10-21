MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

MarketAxess Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.82. The stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,139. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $422.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.05 and its 200 day moving average is $261.73.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in MarketAxess by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,741,000 after buying an additional 70,941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MarketAxess by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,959,000 after buying an additional 46,109 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in MarketAxess by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 46,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after buying an additional 38,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MarketAxess by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 557,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,646,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,329,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

