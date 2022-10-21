MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $231.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $422.60.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Citigroup initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $289.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

