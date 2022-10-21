MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
MarketAxess Stock Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ MKTX traded up $5.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.91. 4,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,139. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.52. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $422.60.
MarketAxess Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
