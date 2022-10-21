MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MarketAxess Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $5.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.91. 4,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,139. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.52. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $422.60.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

