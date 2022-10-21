Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,637,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,631,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,159 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,836,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,459,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,720. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

