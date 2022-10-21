Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.14.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masco will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,191,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,122,892,000 after buying an additional 273,848 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Masco by 18.3% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,445,000 after buying an additional 751,825 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,250,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,057,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Masco by 17.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,812,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,433,000 after buying an additional 573,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 97.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,418,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,953,000 after buying an additional 1,687,476 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

