Mask Network Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00005378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market cap of $48.52 million and approximately $9.93 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mask Network has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.65 or 0.27582138 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,229,163 tokens. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

