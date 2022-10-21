Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.26

Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 52794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Mason Graphite Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 56.48 and a current ratio of 56.87. The stock has a market cap of C$33.89 million and a PE ratio of -6.15.

About Mason Graphite

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

