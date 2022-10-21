Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $70.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Match Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 133.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. Match Group has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

