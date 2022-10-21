MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target Lowered to C$0.52 at Jefferies Financial Group

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$0.65 to C$0.52 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.70% from the company’s current price.

MAV Beauty Brands Trading Up 5.9 %

MAV traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$0.54. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,936. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 3.09. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12 month low of C$0.37 and a 12 month high of C$2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.15.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$32.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

