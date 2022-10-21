Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$27.74 and last traded at C$28.14. 25,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 82,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.65.

Maxar Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.70. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.