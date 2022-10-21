McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $270.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $281.63.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $249.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.99. The firm has a market cap of $183.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $956,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

