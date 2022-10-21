Mdex Reaches Market Cap of $153.49 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $153.49 million and $24.88 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One Mdex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000868 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,076,678 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

