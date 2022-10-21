Mechanics Financial Corp Acquires 1,025 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.27.

EOG traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.85. 42,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,782. The stock has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

