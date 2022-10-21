Mechanics Financial Corp Acquires 2,999 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.8% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,701 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,873 shares during the period. Yale University raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,532 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 171,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,548,744. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $52.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

