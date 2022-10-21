Mechanics Financial Corp Buys 305 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,503,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,983,000 after acquiring an additional 51,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,671,000 after acquiring an additional 21,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $5.97 on Friday, hitting $226.25. 6,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,987. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

