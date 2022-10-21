Mechanics Financial Corp Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 96,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 24,299 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 595,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 247,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 38,651 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 160,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 161,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PREF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 113,145 shares. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $98.13 and a one year high of $101.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72.

