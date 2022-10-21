Mechanics Financial Corp Purchases 1,008 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. 188,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,145,371. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.