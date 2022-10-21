Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MBWM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Hovde Group upgraded Mercantile Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Mercantile Bank from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $32.17 on Thursday. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $42.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Ramaker acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.58 per share, with a total value of $109,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,894 shares in the company, valued at $215,602.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

