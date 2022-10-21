Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MERC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Mercer International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Mercer International had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $572.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Insider Transactions at Mercer International

In other news, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $196,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,991.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,146,354.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 18.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Stories

