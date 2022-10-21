Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

NYSE:MRK opened at $92.77 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $235.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average of $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

