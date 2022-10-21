Metahero Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $18.43 million and approximately $542,251.00 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.89 or 0.01430454 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005764 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00020917 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00044225 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.75 or 0.01608585 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.