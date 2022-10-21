Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Middlefield Banc Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of MBCN stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $29.10. 9,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,463. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15.
Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 31.25%.
Middlefield Banc Company Profile
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.
