Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of MBCN stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $29.10. 9,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,463. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 31.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

