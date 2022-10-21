Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Gap Up to $26.22

Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.22, but opened at $27.20. Midland States Bancorp shares last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 24 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $587.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $42,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $42,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at $741,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $121,376. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,195.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 227.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,525 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 30.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 24,919 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

