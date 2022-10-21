MiL.k (MLK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $34.86 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 21st. MiL.k has a total market cap of $65.57 million and $34.86 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,557,764 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

