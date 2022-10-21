MiL.k Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.03 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001471 BTC on exchanges. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $60.98 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002974 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.65 or 0.27582138 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010773 BTC.
MiL.k Profile
MiL.k launched on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,557,764 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io.
MiL.k Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
