Mizuho Lowers Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $35.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.22.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

BSY stock opened at $33.42 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $62.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 107.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bentley Systems news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $8,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 2,105,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,578,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $8,224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 2,105,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,578,941.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,490,903.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,344,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,411,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 476,591 shares of company stock valued at $18,793,163. 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 181.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 209.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

