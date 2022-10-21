Mizuho Lowers Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $31.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s current price.

HIW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HIW stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,071.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 70.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 73.3% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.