Mizuho Lowers Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $31.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s current price.
HIW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.
Highwoods Properties Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of HIW stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.66.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 70.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 73.3% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
