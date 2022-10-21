Mizuho Trims Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Target Price to $25.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Mizuho from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $47.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% in the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

