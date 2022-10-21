Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 4.0 %

GS stock traded up $12.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.34. 65,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,389. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.23. The company has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.