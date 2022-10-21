Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.00

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.10. Mobivity shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 3,879 shares changing hands.

Mobivity Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights.

