Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 188.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $123.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.15. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $376.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.46.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $1,627,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,343,595.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $1,627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $264,343,595.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $6,269,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,214,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 581,048 shares of company stock valued at $84,917,582. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

