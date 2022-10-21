Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Shares Down 8.2%

Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.23. 5,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 100,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Modular Medical Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47.

Get Modular Medical alerts:

Institutional Trading of Modular Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Modular Medical stock. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 574,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. Modular Medical comprises about 1.1% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sio Capital Management LLC owned 5.26% of Modular Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.