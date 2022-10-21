Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of MCRI opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $94.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $115.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at about $5,538,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 712.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.