monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $156.00 to $135.00. The stock had previously closed at $97.14, but opened at $94.20. monday.com shares last traded at $94.06, with a volume of 553 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MNDY. DA Davidson upped their price target on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on monday.com from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.69.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day moving average of $117.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.50.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

