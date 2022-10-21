MongoDB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 36,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,077% compared to the average daily volume of 1,660 call options.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $191.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $166.61 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.89.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,275 shares of company stock valued at $23,925,529. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 833.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,940,000 after acquiring an additional 464,300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 905.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,911,000 after purchasing an additional 312,003 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $113,395,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 19.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

