Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 10,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 26,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

