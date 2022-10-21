Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,888.24

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,888.24 ($22.82) and traded as low as GBX 1,450 ($17.52). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 1,458 ($17.62), with a volume of 27,740 shares trading hands.

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £662.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,626.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,885.18.

Morgan Sindall Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.40) per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Kathy Quashie bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,847 ($22.32) per share, with a total value of £8,311.50 ($10,042.90).

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

