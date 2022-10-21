Morgan Stanley Cuts Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Price Target to €61.25

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €72.50 ($73.98) to €61.25 ($62.50) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NEMTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nemetschek from €75.00 ($76.53) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nemetschek from €70.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.25.

Nemetschek Price Performance

NEMTF stock opened at $62.75 on Monday. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $87.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average of $71.47.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

