Morgan Stanley Trims PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Target Price to $12.50

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PCG. Barclays lowered their target price on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

PG&E Stock Up 2.1 %

PCG stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 190,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,585,224. PG&E has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,450,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,326,000 after purchasing an additional 54,108,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PG&E by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PG&E by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after buying an additional 11,067,137 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth about $96,237,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PG&E by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,460,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,415,000 after buying an additional 7,226,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

