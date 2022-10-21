Morgan Stanley Trims SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Target Price to CHF 14.50

SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from CHF 17 to CHF 14.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded SoftwareONE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 18 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

SoftwareONE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SWONF opened at $11.34 on Monday. SoftwareONE has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75.

SoftwareONE Company Profile

SoftwareONE Holding AG offers software and cloud technology solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company provides Pyracloud, a proprietary digital hub that allows to transact, manage, and optimize their entire spend using a data-driven, actionable platform. It also offers managed backup; managed security services, which protects business from security threats; and software lifecycle management, a combination of digitized procurement and software asset management which offers professional services, diagnostic platform, cloud cost optimization, and SaaS management.

