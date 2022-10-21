Morgan Stanley Trims Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Target Price to $43.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TDC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.89.

Teradata Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TDC opened at $30.26 on Monday. Teradata has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

