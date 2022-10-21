Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Boosted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,175 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 2.8% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Motorola Solutions worth $125,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $758,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.4% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $248,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 17.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $221.64. 6,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,114. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.85.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

