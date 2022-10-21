Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 0.9% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,374,000 after buying an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $67.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

