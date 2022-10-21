Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.54. The stock had a trading volume of 991,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,807,930. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.32.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

