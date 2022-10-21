Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 215.2% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 182,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after acquiring an additional 124,731 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 37,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.23. 261,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,184. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.43.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

