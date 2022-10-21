Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,019 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 62,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 94.1% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 64,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,286 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 42.2% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 7.8% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $771,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Trading Down 1.7 %

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.19.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,932,099. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $258.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

