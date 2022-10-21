Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,206 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.58. 148,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,204,131. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.95 and a 200-day moving average of $114.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

